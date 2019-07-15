Breaux Named Outstanding College Coach in Louisiana

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 / 01:52 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 12, 2019 / 02:14 PM UTC

BATON ROUGE- For the second time in three seasons, LSU gymnastics co-head coach D-D Breaux has been named the Outstanding College Coach in Louisiana by the Greater New Orleans Sports Committee, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced.

Breaux, the dean of all Southeastern Conference coaches, completed her 42nd season in 2019. The Tigers won their third-straight SEC championship and matched the highest finish in school history as the NCAA National Runner-Up for the third time in four years.

Since the award began in 1961, LSU coaches have earned the top honor in the state 16 times. Breaux is joined by Chuck Winstead, Yvette Girouard, Paul Mainieri, John Brady, Pokey Chatman, Nick Saban, Dale Brown, Jerry Stovall, Charles McClendon and Paul Dietzel as LSU coaches to win the award.

In 2019, Breaux earned her 800th win at NCAA Championships, making her one of two coaches in LSU history with 800 wins. After winning the program’s fourth SEC Championship in March, Breaux was recognized by her peers as the SEC Coach of the Year for the ninth time in her career.

LSU continued to improve in each week of the season and over the final four weeks leading into NCAA postseason the squad averaged a 197.900. The LSU team was the second in NCAA Gymnastics history to average a 197.900 or higher in four meets.

LSU gymnasts combined to earn 22 All-America honors under Breaux’s leadership for the third most in a single season in school history. Senior Sarah Finnegan pushed her total honors to 23 to tie the school record for most in a career and was named the SEC Gymnast of the Year and AAI Award winner. Kennedi Edney and Finnegan each captured their second NCAA individual titles with wins on vault and bars respectively.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will host the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, August 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Breaux along with other individuals and high school steams will be honored.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)