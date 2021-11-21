BLOG: LSU keeps bowl hopes alive with 27-14 grounding of ULM Warhawks

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) carries for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — With a 27-14 win over the University of Louisiana-Monroe in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night, the LSU Tigers improved to 5-6 overall and keep their bowl hopes alive in the process.

The Tigers, who entered the game as a 29.5-point favorite, took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Warhawks closed the gap with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Rodriquez to Jeremiah Knight before the half.

ULM pulled to within 10 points again when backup quarterback Chandler Rogers found Zach Rasmussen on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 to play.

But a 50-yarder from Cade York, his second field goal of the night, put the game out of reach with 46 seconds left in the game.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson finished 22 of 33 for 319 yards with two passing touchdowns, as well as one on the ground.

With the loss, ULM drops to 4-7 overall as they travel to Lafayette to face the No. 22-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) on Saturday, Nov. 27, while the Tigers play host to No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) that evening.

