Big 12/SEC Challenge highlights play this upcoming weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several Southeastern Conference teams will be participating in the latest Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The top matchups include SEC-leading No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas at No. 18 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide kept rolling with a 70-59 win over Kentucky and are three games ahead of second place LSU and Florida. Auburn gets to play against one of the country’s hottest teams, No. 2 Baylor that improved to 15-0 earlier this week.
There are two all-SEC matchups in South Carolina at Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at Georgia.
