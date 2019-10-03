Behind Enemy Lines: LSU prepares for Utah St

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies rolls out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 38-35. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Dion Bergan Jr. #95, Carlos Basham Jr. #9 and Nasir Greer #3 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tackle Gerold Bright #1 of the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Siaosi Mariner #80 of the Utah State Aggies signals for a first down after making a catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Christopher Unga #96 and Jacoby Wildman #93 of the Utah State Aggies celebrate after a defensive stop against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Troy Lefeged Jr. #3 and Kevin Meitzenheimer #33 of the Utah State Aggies tackle Steven Claude #5 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Jordan Nathan #16 of the Utah State Aggies makes a touchdown catch against Ja’Sir Taylor #6 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Ja’Sir Taylor #6 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tackles Jaylen Warren #20 of the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 38-35. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Utah State Aggies have come oh-so-close to upsetting Power 5 Conference opponents in the past two seasons.

Earlier this year, USU had a 95% chance of winning, according to ESPN’s FPI, with a lead on Wake Forest and only 2:41 remaining in the game. However, the Demon Deacons eventually pulled out the victory. 38-35, in the first game of the season.

Last season, the Aggies fell just short of upsetting #11 Michigan State in the season opener.

USU defensive back, Cameron Haney, said they’ve been counted as the underdog before, and they’re used to it.

“We live for these moments,” said Haney. “This is nothing new to us, we understand we have to finish games. That’s been our problems, it’s been ‘almost.'”

(Video Courtesy of Utah State Athletics)