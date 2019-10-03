Behind Enemy Lines: LSU prepares for Utah St

The Utah State Aggies have come oh-so-close to upsetting Power 5 Conference opponents in the past two seasons.
Earlier this year, USU had a 95% chance of winning, according to ESPN’s FPI, with a lead on Wake Forest and only 2:41 remaining in the game. However, the Demon Deacons eventually pulled out the victory. 38-35, in the first game of the season.
Last season, the Aggies fell just short of upsetting #11 Michigan State in the season opener.
USU defensive back, Cameron Haney, said they’ve been counted as the underdog before, and they’re used to it.
“We live for these moments,” said Haney. “This is nothing new to us, we understand we have to finish games. That’s been our problems, it’s been ‘almost.'”
For more on LSU’s opponent, click on the video provided.
(Video Courtesy of Utah State Athletics)