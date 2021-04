Ariel Pedigo, who set the highest marks for both indoor and outdoor high jump (among high school girls) this year, held onto her college choice until Parkview Baptist’s signing day ceremony on Wednesday.

And she shocked some friends and classmates with her choice: a school other than the hometown LSU Tigers.

While she garnered interest from the Bayou Bengals, she chose the University of Oklahoma as her college home.

The reason why??

Click the video provided for more from Pedigo’s answer…