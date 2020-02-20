Baton Rouge native, former LSU star signs with Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 1: Seimone Augustus #33 of the Minnesota Lynx is defended by Riquna Williams #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of Game Four of WNBA Finals at Staples Center October 1, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Sparks are excited to announce the signing of four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus, who comes to the Sparks after leading the Minnesota Lynx to titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Augustus is an eight-time All-Star (2006, 2007, 2001, 2013-2015, 2017, 2018), six-time All-WNBA honoree (2006, 2007, 2011-2014) and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist with USA Basketball (2008, 2012, 2016).

14 years.

4 rings.

Countless memories.



Thank you, Money Mone. pic.twitter.com/dwHYHVKKCm — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 20, 2020

“In Seimone Augustus we’re adding another player that has won at every level and understands what it takes to compete for a championship,” Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said. “Her resume speaks for itself and her leadership and experience will fit seamlessly into our team-first culture.”

Augustus currently ranks as the 11th leading scorer in WNBA history with 5881 points. She’s averaged 15.9 points per game throughout her career on an efficient 48% field goal percentage. She also has career averages of 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and has shot 35.9% on 3-pointers and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

“Seimone Augustus is a player I’ve admired from a distance throughout her illustrious career,” Head Coach Derek Fisher said. “She’s a leader, fierce competitor and a winner. We’re excited to work with her and have her join our group as we continue to build towards the vision we have for our 2020 season.”

Augustus played collegiately at LSU where she won back-to-back Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Awards in 2005 and 2006 while guiding her team to three consecutive Final Four appearances. She is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Through intense playoffs battles and time with Team USA teammates, I have come to know the Sparks character and commitment to winning,” Augustus said. “I’m excited to join friends who are now teammates to chase another championship.”

Augustus was drafted No. 1 overall in 2006 by the Minnesota Lynx. The Sparks now have four former No. 1 overall picks on their roster in Augustus (2006), Candace Parker (2008), Nneka Ogwumike (2012), and Chiney Ogwumike (2014).

(Press release provided by the Los Angeles Sparks)