HOOVER, Al. – LSU took a 5-4 loss from Texas A&M on Friday afternoon, eliminating the Tigers from the SEC Tournament.

LSU led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Aggies’ leadoff Hunter Haas smashed a 3-run homerun to give his team a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth the Tigers pulled within one on a wild pitch, but with two outs and two on, Brayden Jobert popped it up for the final out.

Jobert led the team in RBIs with two, going 2-for-5. Cade Beloso went an impressive 4-for-5 at the plate but had no runs batted in. Jobert scored Beloso for the first run of the game in the top of the second.

The Tigers are now 43-15 overall and 20-12 in the SEC. Texas A&M rises to 35-24 overall and 17-17 in the conference.

The host sites for the NCAA Regionals will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT, while the 64-team field will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT.