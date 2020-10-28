Barber, Gaunt Finish in Top 10; LSU Tied for Sixth at Legends

Nashville, Tenn. – Garrett Barber (7th) and Connor Gaunt (T8th) both carded their first top-10 finishes of the season on Tuesday as the LSU men’s golf team closed out the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate. LSU finished tied for sixth place with a 54-hole total of 21-under 831 (276-275-280) at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Final Results

The 21-under 831 by LSU is the eighth lowest score relative to par in program history. This tournament marks the first time that the Tigers have carded three consecutive rounds of under par play at a tournament since the Tavistock Collegiate in October of 2019.

It’s Barber’s fifth-career top-10 finish and first since the 2019 David Toms Intercollegiate. The junior from Stuart, Fla., ended the tournament with a three-round total of 10-under par 203 with rounds of 65, 68, and 70 on the par 71 course. He closed out the event with 18 birdies, which was the second highest total in the field of 70 players. The 18 birdies are a career high for Barber in a three-round event.

Gaunt registered his first top-10 showing as a member of the LSU men’s golf team with a three round total of 9-under 204 to tie for eighth. His tournament featured two rounds in the 60s (66, 67) and Tuesday’s final round score of even par 71. Gaunt absolutely worked the par 3s throughout the event playing those 12 holes to a cumulative score of -3, a mark that was the best in the field alongside teammate Philip Barbaree .

Trey Winstead closed with his best round of the event, a 2-under 69, to move up eight spots into a tie for 37th. Winstead had rounds of 73, 71, and 69 on the week. His back nine Tuesday saw him come in with a 3-under 33 on the back nine. Drew Doyle closed his first collegiate tournament with a tie for 46th place at 1-over 214 (72-72-70) with two of his three rounds counting towards the team score. Philip Barbaree capped off the tournament with a 3-over 216 (72-71-73) to finish in a tie for 59th. Winstead and Doyle each had 39 pars apiece, tied for the fourth most in the tournament.

Vanderbilt won its own tournament with a 39-under 813. Juan Perico of Arkansas won the solo title with a three-round score of 14-under 199.

Up Next

LSU will close out the fall portion of its season Nov. 8-10 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham, Ala., at the Old Overton Golf Club.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)