Autograph signing involving former LSU stars taking place at Mall of Louisiana

Are you interested in getting an autograph from three LSU players on last year’s National championship team?

According to Sports Collectibles, an autograph signing is taking place on April 4 at the Mall of Louisiana.

The three LSU players are Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network says it will cost you a pretty penny to get an autograph, picture or inscription.

All three of these players are likely to be taken in the NFL Draft which starts on Thursday, April 23.

