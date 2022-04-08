ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced they have converted the contract of guard Skylar Mays from a two-way to a standard NBA contract.

Mays has appeared in 27 games (five starts) for the Hawks this season, averaging 3.0 points in 8.1 minutes (.500 FG%, .889 FT%). In eight starts with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes (.456 FG%, .341 3FG%, .947 FT%).

Drafted in the second round (50th overall) by the Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft, Mays played in 33 games as a rookie with Atlanta in 2020-21, putting up 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes (.449 FG%, .350 3FG%, .880 FT%).

A native of Baton Rouge, LA, Mays attended LSU and became the first player in school history to record at least 1,600 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals. A summa cum laude graduate with a degree in kinesiology, Mays was a three-time Academic All-American and a two-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

