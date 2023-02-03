SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country.

Reese has not only played as one of the top power forwards in America but as one of the top overall players in the country throughout her first season at LSU. In 21 games, Reese has 21 double-doubles, an LSU record, and is averaging 23.4 points and 17.8 rebounds per game. Seventeen of her double-doubles have been achieved in the third quarter or earlier.

Reese has compiled over 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game, the only player in the country to do so multiple times this season. She has played 16 games this season in which she has scored over 20 points. When LSU faced Texas A&M in early January, Reese grabbed a school record 26 rebounds.

The Baltimore, Maryland native gets to the free throw line at an exceptional rate, leading the nation in free throw attempts and ranking third in free throws made.

LSU is one of two undefeated teams in America and the Tigers’ 21-0 start is one of the best starts in program history. The Tigers are back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. CT to host Georgia in the PMAC.

(Release via LSU Athletics)