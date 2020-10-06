Ali Gaye credits his drive to improve for early success on the LSU defensive line

BATON ROUGE, La. – In his first season on the LSU defensive line, Ali Gaye is learning that in LSU, specifically, Bo Pelini’s system there are a lot of ways to stay active and be involved.

The JUCO product out of Garden City Community College has 6 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 pass deflections on the young season.

What doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is the amount of QB hurries that Gaye provides on each and every pass rush.

When speaking about the impact Gaye has had so far this season, LSU Tigers Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron says, “I like his range. He’s 6′ 6. He’s smart. Works hard every day. Very humble young man, wants to learn, physical at the point of attack. A very good pass rusher. He’s tall, he’s got a lot of batted balls.”

Orgeron adds, “He’s earned that starting position. He knows his assignments. He does well, plays hard. I think he’s going to have a great season for us.”

Orgeron says that Ali Gaye has had a tremendous camp and has worked tirelessly to earn his starting spot.

