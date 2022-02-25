BATON ROUGE – The No. 8 LSU Tigers’ (24-4, 12-3 SEC) five seniors were celebrated tonight as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-12, 5-10 SEC) by a score of 58-50.

FINAL:

#8 LSU – 58

Alabama – 50



Tigers end the regular season 14-2 at home in the PMAC#LSU pic.twitter.com/5aWnGKNJz8 — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) February 25, 2022

With the win, LSU clinched at least a share of second place in the SEC, which is the highest the Tigers have placed since winning the conference in 2008. LSU will be at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in a game that will determine the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Statistical leaders for LSU included senior Khayla Pointer, who tallied 23 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds. Senior Faustine Aifuwa finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Alabama was led in scoring by guard Brittany Davis who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)