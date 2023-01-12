5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal.

TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website.

The freshman didn’t see much playing time in Baton Rouge, playing in one regular season game vs. Southern. And mop-up duty in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.

Early, this offseason his high school teammate and former Tiger teammate, Jack Bech entered the transfer portal and committed to TCU.