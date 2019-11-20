2020 LSU Gymnastics season tickets on sale

LSU announced Wednesday that season tickets for the 2020 gymnastics season are now on sale.

A limited number of season tickets are available to the public. Seating is available in the 300 level of the Maravich Center. A season ticket reserves a seat for all six home meets in 2020.

Season tickets start as low as $30 for adults and $18 for youth (ages 3-12).

Season tickets can be purchased online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Ticket Office at (225)578-2184.



LSU has already sold more 6,600 season tickets for the 2020 season, which has exceeded the previous record of 6,300 sold a year ago.

One of the Best Home-Arena Advantages in College Gymnastics

The Maravich Center has provided one of the top home-arena advantages in the country. LSU fans have committed to the program with more than 5,000 season tickets sold in 2018 and more than 6,000 in 2019.

LSU owns a record of 45-1 in the Maravich Center over the last six seasons. LSU has set the school record for average attendance in each of the last seven seasons and exceeded 10,000 fans per meet in each of the last four years.

An average of 11,072 fans attended each meet in 2019, which was the most in the Southeastern Conference, third nationally and second-best average attendance figure in school history.

