2020 LSU Baseball walk-out songs released

2020 Walk-Out Songs for the LSU Baseball team:
|NO.
|PLAYER
|SONG TITLE
|ARTIST
|2
|Zach Arnold
|California Love
|2PAC
|3
|Hal Hughes
|Halle Berry
|Hurricane Chris ft. Superstarr
|4
|Cade Doughty
|4 Minutes
|Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake
|5
|Drew Bianco
|I Got 5 On It (Clean)
|Luniz
|6
|Gavin Dugas
|Let Me Clear My Throat (Live)
|DJ Kool
|7
|Giovanni DiGiacomo
|Life is Good (Clean)
|Future ft. Drake
|8
|Daniel Cabrera
|Hips Don’t Lie
|Shakira
|9
|Wes Toups
|Kings of Summer
|Ayokay
|10
|Eric Walker
|Slow Loud & Bangin
|Chamillionaire
|11
|Landon Marceaux
|Same Ol Situation
|Motley Crue
|13
|Saul Garza
|Chambea (Clean)
|Bad Bunny
|14
|Maurice Hampton Jr.
|Russian Cream (Clean)
|Key Glock
|16
|Collier Cranford
|Still Fly
|Big Tymers
|17
|Zack Mathis
|Welcome To Jamrock
|Damien Marley
|18
|Cole Henry
|Voodoo Child
|Jimi Hendrix
|20
|Alex Milazzo
|Hollaback Girl
|Gwen Stefani
|21
|Nick Storz
|Do I Wanna Know?
|Arctic Monkey
|22
|Mitchell Sanford
|Let’s Get Loud
|Jennifer Lopez
|23
|CJ Willis
|Good Life
|Kanye West
|24
|Cade Beloso
|Buy U A Drank
|T Pain
|25
|Hayden Travinksi
|Shook Ones, Pt. II (Clean)
|Mobb Deep
|26
|AJ Labas
|Highway To Hell
|AC/DC
|27
|Matthew Beck
|Lovin’ Every Minute of It
|Loverboy
|28
|Devin Fontenot
|All Of The Lights (Clean)
|Kanye West
|29
|Chase Costello
|Power
|Kanye West
|30
|Trent Vietmeier
|Dr. Feelgood
|Motley Crue
|32
|Aaron George
|Walk In The Wild
|RIVVRS
|37
|Brandon Kaminer
|Trophies
|Drake
|38
|Tom Biggs (Hitting)
|Ice Cream Paint Job
|Dorrough Music
|Tom Biggs (Pitching)
|Antisocial
|Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott
|44
|Jaden Hill
|Run It Up (Clean)
|NBA Youngboy
|45
|Braden Doughty
|Look Alive
|Rae Sremmurd
|46
|Rye Gunter
|Bleed It Out
|Linkin Park
|47
|Jacob Hasty
|Sad But True
|Metallica
|52
|Ma’Khail Hilliard
|Outro (Clean)
|Meek Mill
|57
|Michael Lagarrigue
|Let Me Hear You Scream
|Ozzy Osbourne
(Release provided by LSU Athletics)