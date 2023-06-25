OMAHA, NEB. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri and other members of the 2017 LSU Baseball team return to the College World Series hopeful for the 2023 team to do what they didn’t: win a National Championship against Florida.

Six years ago, LSU came up just short of a title and the program didn’t return to Omaha until this season.

In the glow of the Tigers’ return to the CWS, former players like Chris Reid, Antoine Duplantis & Austin Bain made their way back to the college baseball Mecca that is the College World Series Finals.

This year’s team could win the title if they win a best-of-three-game series against that same program, the Florida Gators.

Tune in after the game to NBC Local 33 for all of your LIVE postgame reactions from Omaha at 10 p.m.