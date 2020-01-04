2 LSU opens 2020 with win over Arizona

In front of an opening night crowd of 10,006 Tiger fans, the second-ranked LSU gymnastics team defeated Arizona, 195.725-195.025, Friday night inside the Maravich Center.

Senior Kennedi Edney claimed the all-around title for the Tigers with a 39.350. The win marked the ninth in the all-around and 37th title of her career.

“There was a lot of adjusting tonight,” co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “We had a great crowd and had to get used to that and then surface in the arena. I think our freshmen did a great job. I was pleased about the drive of this team. They kept moving forward and this team has the eye of the Tiger. They will continue to improve as we move forward.”

Johnson Claims First Title

Freshman Kiya Johnson claimed the first vault title of her career with a 9.90 on her double twisting Yurchenko. Sarah Edwards earned a 9.85 on her booming 1 ½ and Edney scored a 9.80 after a large step on her landing. Freshmen Lexie Nibbs and Kai Rivers opened the meet with scores of 9.775 and 9.70. Senior Ruby Harrold scored a 9.775 in the third spot of the lineup for the Tigers.

Upperclassmen Close out Bars

After a fall and miscue, Johnson scored a 9.80 in her first career appearance on bars. Junior Sami Durante moved into the third spot of the lineup and earned a 9.80. Edney took the bars title with a 9.90 and Harrold anchored the first time in her career with a 9.875.

Campbell, Edney Fight on Beam

Junior Christina Desideiro took her usual leadoff spot on beam and scored a 9.775. The Tigers counted a fall but Edney scored a 9.90 in the fourth spot of the lineup and junior Reagan Campbell anchored for the Tigers with a 9.925.

Tigers Hold Strong in Final Event

Harrold led off on floor by posting a 9.85. Edwards scored a career high 9.90 in the third spot of the lineup. In her first floor routine at LSU, Johnson scored a 9.95 for the event title. Edney anchored the event with a 9.825 to lift the Tigers to a 49.275

Next Up

The Tigers hit the road for the first time in the 2020 season as they take on Georgia at Stegman Coliseum. The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network.

