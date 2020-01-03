2 LSU Gymnastics Opens Season vs Arizona

The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team, the three-time Southeastern Conference champions, will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Friday to open the 2020 season against Pac-12 foe Arizona.

Introductions for the meet will begin at 7:15 p.m. with first vault on the SEC Network+ (streaming) at 7:35 p.m. CT. Lynn Rollins, Lori Strong-Ballard and Kaleigh Abboud will have the call. Doors to the Maravich Center will open at 5:45 p.m.

The Tigers return six All-Americans to the squad, including Kennedi Edney who is a two-time NCAA champion and one of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation. LSU also welcomes a star-studded freshman class that will make an immediate impact for the squad.

“What an exciting opportunity to return to the PMAC and get the season started,” Breaux said. “We have had a really exciting offseason and it has been great to get our freshman class ready. We bring back a lot of routines with NCAA experience and pair that with new gymnasts it is sure to be exciting.”

It’s the “Night of Champions” inside the PMAC on Friday night. Arrive early for introductions as the Tigers will drop the banners to celebrate the team’s meet title, NCAA national runner-up finish and Edney and Sarah Finnegan’s individual NCAA championships from the 2019 season. Fans will also receive a stick crown as they enter the arena.

Strong crowds are anticipated for the opening meet of the season. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and purchase tickets in advance online at LSUtix.net to avoid long lines. Many lots around the Maravich Center are free and open to the public, including 101, 104 and 105. North Stadium Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. Lot 201 and 300 off of North stadium Drive will be reserved.

The following bags are permitted inside LSU Athletic venues: clear 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or smaller bags, clear 1-gallon freezer bags & clear or non-clear 4.5″ x 6.5″ wallets/wristlets/clutches (approximately the size of a person’s hand). Diaper bags must be clear and adhere to this policy. For more information regarding the clear bag policy, please visit www.LSUsports.net/GeauxClear.

LSU Returns 14 Routines in 2020

LSU returns 14 routines from NCAA Championships a year ago and multiple gymnasts with experience on other events. The squad features multiple All-Americans and All-SEC performers. The freshman class also boasts J.O. National Champions and gymnasts with international-level experience.

