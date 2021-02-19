2 LSU Gymnastics falls short at Alabama

LSU gymnast Kira Johnson competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The second-ranked LSU Gymnastics team scored a 197.325 in the loss to No. 6 Alabama on Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

LSU moved to 4-2 on the year, while Alabama improved to 5-1 with a team score of 197.725.

Freshman Haleigh Bryant led the squad with a 39.600 in the all-around to match her career high.

“Credit to Alabama for bringing it tonight,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We couldn’t put it all together tonight so now it’s time to get back in the gym and fight. We cannot sulk over what happen tonight and have to work before we go to Kentucky for another tough meet.”

LSU’s bars lineup put the squad in a solid position after one rotation with a 49.375. Johnson opened with a 9.875 and freshmen Olivia Dunne and Bryant scored a 9.85 and 9.875 respectively. Alyona Shchennikova led the way for the squad with a 9.90 in the fifth spot and Sami Durante anchored with a 9.875.

The Tigers trailed Alabama, 98.700-98.775 at the halfway point of the meet after a 49.325 on vault. Durante started the lineup with a 9.85 and Elena Arenas scored a 9.825. Johnson provided a 9.85 in the fifth spot. Sarah Edwards and Bryant also each earned a 9.90.

The Tigers struggled to find their landings on floor but Edwards delivered a 9.90 and Bryant anchored with a 9.95 to get the squad to a 49.250. LSU also used a 9.825 from Dean and Arenas as well as a 9.85 from Shchennikova.

The beam lineup put up five 9.875s to end the night and give the squad a 49.375. The lineup of Desiderio, Bryant, Dean, Johnson and Shchennikova provided the consistent ending.

LSU returns to the road to face Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 26 in Lexington. The meet will be live from Memorial Coliseum on SEC Network.