The 13th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers fell vs top-ranked South Carolina, 66-60 on Thursday night.

LSU put up quite a fight vs #1 USC…but came up short#BigGirlPanties #LSU pic.twitter.com/7q6Pxc0nQ1 — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) January 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/BHollandSports/status/1479298143267213314

Khayla Pointer led all LSU scorers with 22 on the night.

LSU led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Gamecocks used a 9-0 run to get back in the game just before the half.

