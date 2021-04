MOBILE, Alabama — The Senior Bowl today announced it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame—former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs CB Patrick Surtain, former San Francisco 49ers LT Joe Staley, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Fred Taylor, former Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne, and current New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan. In addition, the Senior Bowl will also honor the game’s 2019 Rookie-of-Year, Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin, and 2020 Rookie-of-Year, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, during a ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Wednesday June 23, 2021.

“We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of Pro Football Hall of Fame). We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers.”