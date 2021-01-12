Who Dat clown gears up for Saints possible Super Bowl appearance

NEW ORLEANS – Since 1980, Mack Cuenca, a family man, and unwavering New Orleans Saints fan has dedicated his Sundays to transforming into ‘Mack the Quack’, The Who Dat clown. He says this ritual brings him closer to the community. While no one is in line to inherit the costume, Cuenca’s family brings characters to life in their own right.

“My daughter, she is actually Wonder Woman. My grandson, when he was a little kid, he wore a wig and a cape,” Cuenca told WGNO. “He’s just a football fan all the way through and through!”

The Who Dat clown has also been a season ticket holder for 44 years and counting!



“One of the things my wife and I made an agreement with when we got married! The first year that the Dome opened up, we bought our season tickets and I haven’t missed a regular-season home game since that time,” Cuenca explained. “I hope we go to the Super Bowl! I got plans to go to Orlando and then heading over to Tampa Bay! That’s where my wife and I said we’re gonna be there no matter what!”