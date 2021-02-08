What’s next for Drew Brees? Fans weigh in on the quarterback’s future

NEW ORLEANS — That’s the question, and the Who Dat nation is dying to know the answer. Will Saints quarterback Drew Brees retire? Well Saturday, Brees renegotiated his contract to just over a million dollars.

It’s a huge cut for the living football legend, but some fans say cash may not be an indicator.

“He’s lived here for a while, he’s dedicated to the game of course, and I don’t think that money is necessarily and object for him at the time,” said Saints fan Claire Anderson.

Others say the era of Drew Brees may be coming to an end.

“I think it definitely sounds like he’s going to retire but maybe he’ll still be doing something with the Saints, maybe still doing something regarding football here in New Orleans,” said Saints fan Kristen Shaw.

Some fans say it’s the demeanor Brees showed in his last game this season that indicated his retirement is coming.

“He’s never showed the emotion he showed after this last game…. it could be an indication of him retiring,” said Saints fan Allan Cubas.

But fans across the board say regardless of Brees’ decision, he’ll always hold a special place in New Orleanians hearts.