Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Can Saints create big plays?

by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
While the Packers’ offense has gotten off to a fast start, Chris Simms explains why the Saints need to create their own explosive plays in order to beat Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.
