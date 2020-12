NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.com) - New Orleans' defense became a turnaround story during the regular season. After giving up 30 points-per-game during the Saints' first five games, the team now ranks 8th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 22 ppg.

"We knew what we were capable of. Just going out there and not really playing up to our standards, and a lot of little things, which we talked about at the beginning of the season, that we needed to fix which we definitely, slowly started to fix. Going from not playing as well to being one of the top defenses," Saints defensive back PJ Williams said.