Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson hugs Taysom Hill #7 of the Saints before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fresh off a surprising upset of the Raiders, can the resurgent Falcons keep it going against the rival Saints? Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a big NFC South showdown.

–Video via NBC Sports–