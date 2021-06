NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints right tackle, Ryan Ramczyk, spoke with media Wednesday about his new 5-year, $96 million contract extension he signed earlier in the day.

Done Deal: Ryan Ramczyk signs five-year contract extension ⚜️



Congrats to the All-Pro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yK2oUj8dIT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 30, 2021

The deal makes Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

In 4 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Ramczyk has started a total of 63 games.

Beyond just being really friggin' good, Ryan Ramczyk is the definition of stability. He's missed one game in his career ('18 regular season finale when Saints rested starters) and in 70 career games (including playoffs) he's played 85% or more of the offensive snaps 69 times. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) June 30, 2021

He was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.