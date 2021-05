ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business.

“Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued Dupont. In Rapides, consumer spending was up 46% in March over February, and so far this year is up 21% over the same period last year. Sales tax revenue is used as a proxy of consumer spending. All central Louisiana parishes reported gains in sales tax revenue in March with increases ranging from 21% to 282%. The municipalities of Ball, Boyce, and Woodworth all experienced near 50% sales tax gains in March over the previous month.