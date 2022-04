NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 28, the Saints held a press conference after the first-round draft.

The Saints traded up with Washington to pick #11 to draft Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. Eight selections later, the Saints drafted Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Saints general manager, Mickey Loomis, and Saints head coach, Dennis Allen spoke at the conference.

