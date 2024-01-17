METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints executive vice president and general manager, Mickey Loomis, met with media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the 2023 season, recent staff changes, and expectations for the team moving forward.

The team parted ways with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, and senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell Tuesday.

Loomis called Carmichael’s firing an “emotional” decision but added that he felt the team needed to make a change.

Carmichael has spent the last 18 years with the New Orleans Saints, 15 as offensive coordinator.

Latest News