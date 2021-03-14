WATCH: Legendary coach hopes Brees stays, makes same impact Mannings have had in New Orleans after football

NEW ORLEANS — Now that Drew Brees has called it a career, will the 20-year veteran who spent 15 seasons in New Orleans after joining the Saints in 2006 remain in the city now that his playing days are done?

J.T. Curtis, who has won 26 LHSAA state football championships as head coach of nationally renowned John Curtis Christian, surely hopes Brees, wife Brittany and their four children stick around and continue to foster a relationship with the community like another famous Saints alum has done before.

“I hope he will stay in our community, and make the impact that the Mannings have made in our community,” Curtis told WGNO Sports. “I’ve always admired Archie for staying here, keeping his family local. They’ve made such and impact, and I’d like to see Drew Brees do the same thing.”

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – Drew Brees, New Orleans All-Pro Quarterback, joins Arne Sorenson President & CEO of Marriott International for “Spirit to Serve” in partnership with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity on Friday, March 31, 2017 in New Orleans. Marriott International has more than 3,000 associates volunteering, at over 40 locations around the New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood, as part of the “Spirit to Serve” initiative. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Marriott International)

Like Archie Manning, and his Super Bowl-winning sons Peyton and Eli, Brees is an icon in New Orleans – a favorite son, so to speak – especially after delivering the Saints franchise and the ‘Big Easy’ its only NFL championship with the win over the Indianapolis Colts led by recently inducted Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning at Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010.

“He’s an icon in our community,” said Curtis. “He is going to go down in the folklore of the Saints and what an example for the young people, the young athletes and those coming up behind him. The influence he could have would be tremendous.

“I hope he’ll consider that.”