NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some minor updates to the New Orleans Saints injury report Thursday, but all signs point to rookie running back Kendre Miller making his regular season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Miller saw action in the Saints contests, but he has missed the first two weeks of the NFL regular season. Miller says he is anxious to take advantage of a critical workload in week three.

He spoke about the opportunity with reporters after practice Thursday:

Taysom Hill (knee) was a full participant along with Miller (hamstring).

Tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) did not practice for a second straight day.

Safety Ugo Amadi (knee) appeared on the report today as a limited participant.

The Saints travel to Green Bay later this week for their week three matchup with the Packers.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.