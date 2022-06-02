METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints are currently in week 2 of OTA’s with Thursday’s practice marking the 6th session the team has held this summer.

Thursday gave us our first look at newly-acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry who was seen practicing with the team.

The former Lutcher and LSU star signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the team last month.

“It looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like. He’s really good in transition in and out of the route. The top of the route is really pretty good with him. He understands how to get open and then he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he’s got it. So, I think he was a really good addition for us. I’m anxious to really kind of get going with him, ” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Landry talked about his first week at practice with the New Orleans Saints and practicing with quarterback Jameis Winston.

“He’s one of the reasons why I came here. Just the conversations that we had. The intent that he’s putting behind the things that he’s saying. Obviously out here on the field, what you see is what you get. Look, I don’t see nobody else out here and this guy is the last one and that’s who he is. That’s something you want at that position and a part of your team,” says New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, Mark Ingram, and Taysom Hill headlines a group of players not seen at practice today.