METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A day after wrapping the 2022-23 season with a loss to NFC South rival Carolina, 10-7, in the Caesars Superdome, Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with media on Monday during the team’s final press conference as New Orleans now turns its attention toward the off-season.

Allen did mention that rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who left the game in the second half against the Panthers, will have surgery for a Lisfranc injury on his right foot. It is the same injury Saints guard Cesar Ruiz suffered in Week 15 against Atlanta.

Penning had already missed most of the season due to torn ligaments in the big toe of his left foot during the Saints’ preseason finale.

The following Saints players also made themselves available during an open locker room prior to Coach Allen’s presser.

Demario Davis, Linebacker

Cam Jordan, Defensive End

Carl Granderson, Defensive End

While the regular season has concluded, the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, including a Monday night game featuring Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9).

The Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys during his 23-year career, and is currently 7-0.