METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen talks media at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Monday.

Topics include the Saints’ 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday and a look ahead to their Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (6-8) on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

The Saints (5-9) are still mathematically in the playoff picture with three regular-season games remaining.