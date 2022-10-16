NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two touchdowns from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase in the Superdome is nothing new.

The duo connected twice in a 42-25 win over Clemson in the 2019 College Football National Championship game.

Wearing Cincinnati Bengals jerseys, they did the same thing, in the same building, in a 30-26 win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints.

The differences? Well, there are a few.

First, Burrow’s touchdown passes to Chase in the national title game were both in the first half, while Sunday’s scores each came in the second half, the latter of which came with 1:57 left in the game.

The other big difference is that LSU controlled that game against Clemson for the entire second half, whereas today the former LSU Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winners trailed the game for 41 minutes and 42 seconds.

Burrow and Chase reflected on their time as LSU players and winning the title in New Orleans and the city’s culture. Chase was even asked about his time playing football in the Superdome for Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, La.

You can watch the full interview of Burrow and Chase in our WGNO Media Player: