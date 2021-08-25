Video: Saints talk confidence boost after preseason win over Jacksonville Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints return to practice Tuesday afternoon after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night in their preseason home opener.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Kwon Alexander spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson talked about his and the Saints defense’s confidence level after their dominant first-half performance against Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense.

Alexander spoke about his progress and hopeful return to the field.

Their interviews are available in the links below.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson:

Lil’Jordan Humphrey:

Kwon Alexander:

The Saints return to the Caesars Superdome for their preseason finale Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals.