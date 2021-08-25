Video: Saints talk confidence boost after preseason win over Jacksonville Monday night

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints return to practice Tuesday afternoon after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night in their preseason home opener.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Kwon Alexander spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday.
Gardner-Johnson talked about his and the Saints defense’s confidence level after their dominant first-half performance against Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense.
Alexander spoke about his progress and hopeful return to the field.
Their interviews are available in the links below.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson:
Lil’Jordan Humphrey:
Kwon Alexander:
The Saints return to the Caesars Superdome for their preseason finale Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals.