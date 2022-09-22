NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints defensive unit spoke after practice Thursday afternoon about the team’s upcoming matchup with quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Christian McCaffery, and the Carolina Panthers.

Here is New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan talking about the matchup:

Here is New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo:

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot), and Adam Prentice (shoulder) all made the New Orleans Saints injury report for the second day in a row.

Here is the latest injury report courtesy of the New Orleans Saints:

Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) is the newest addition to the injury report, marking ten total Saints on Thursday’s list.

The Saints and Panthers kick off at noon Sunday from Carolina.