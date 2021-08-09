Video: Payton addresses Lutz injury and offseason challenges at New Orleans Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints held day 10 of their training camp without the franchise’s 3rd all-time leading scorer, Will Lutz.

Lutz reportedly left practice early Saturday with what head coach Sean Payton calls a “core muscle strain” that has progressively gotten worse.

Lutz took to social media Monday morning to announce that the issue has continued to worse and that he will be having surgery.

Can’t wait to get back! Thanks for the thoughts and prayers⚜️ pic.twitter.com/nDpynEeL52 — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) August 9, 2021

When asked about a potential timetable for Lutz’s return Payton says he is not sure but the team will have a long and short term plan in place to address the kicking game.

After practice on Monday, the team worked out a couple of kickers to add to the roster ahead of their preseason opener Saturday at Baltimore.

In other training camp news, rookie quarterback Ian Book spoke with reporters after practice on Monday about his ongoing adjustment to the pro football game.