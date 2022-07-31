METAIRIE, La. — On the first day of training camp open to fans, the New Orleans Saints offense and defense put on a show for those in attendance.

Highlights of today’s action are available in the link above.

The Saints defense opened 7-on-7 drills with CJ Gardner-Johnson and Bradley Roby forcing back-to-back interceptions from Jameis Winston.

Andy Dalton would drop a dime to Dwayne Washington the ensuing possession.

Winston would get his revenge on the Saints secondary later in practice during team drills with a bomb to rookie first-round pick Chris Olave.

After what head coach Dennis Allen called a “sloppy” day 3, Allen says he was impressed with the way the team showed up and showed out on day 4.

“I felt much better about today’s practice. Man our guys competed and battled. There was a little bit of back and forth. I think both sides of the ball had some good plays and both sides of the ball have some things we’ve got to improve on. I thought this was a good spirited practice. I felt like it usually is when you get the first day with the fans out there. So, I thought that was a good thing to have those guys out there,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints are off Sunday and will resume camp Monday at 9 a.m.

Monday will be the team’s first practice with pads.