NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was one of nine players limited in practice Wednesday according to the New Orleans Saints injury report.

Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Winston was limited at practice today, saying Jameis’ schedule leading up to their game Sunday against Carolina will be identical to the one he had last week.

Here is the full conference call with head coach Dennis Allen:

When asked specifically about the pain he was feeling in his back, Jameis said this after practice today.

“When I’m out there playing, I’m out there playing. My focus is on executing and winning games. My focus isn’t on anything else other than that,” says New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot), and Adam Prentice (shoulder) were all listed on the report Wednesday.

The Saints play at Carolina Sunday at Noon.