NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 22, Foster Moreau announced he was stepping away from football upon being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after a physical with the New Orleans Saints. Two months later, he is in a Saints jersey running routes for Derek Carr at the first day of Organized Training Activities (OTAs).

Moreau told local media about a conversation his agent had with Mickey Loomis on the day after the cancer diagnosis was made public.

“The day after the diagnosis, the day after the physical, my agent got a call from Mickey Loomis and he said, ‘Hey, we’re still interested in him. We still value him as a player and even more as a person.’ And, back to speaking volumes that was so comforting for me, knowing that regardless of where I went through this process, there was a really good chance I wind up here. And that was that was just going to be a really cool experience for me. And it is, and I definitely won’t take it for granted.”

Carr and Moreau have now played together in three different cities – in Oakland in 2019 during Moreau’s rookie season, in Las Vegas from 2020 to 2022, and now in New Orleans. While Carr is still learning about power outages and seafood, he now has Moreau as a tour guide.

“He gave me some great ideas on where to live…he gave me better food answers than Chipotle,” Carr joked, and then opened up about his good friend. “And as a teammate, he’s a glue guy. He’s going to prove to his teammates and earn their respect…he’s consistent. It’s almost scary how consistent he is…you see why he wore a special jersey at LSU.”

Carr added his thoughts on Moreau’s cancer diagnosis, saying, “It’s been a crazy journey for him, but I know it’s good for him to be back home.”

Carr said if there was an NFL team in Fresno, he couldn’t imagine playing in front of teachers and friends at home like Moreau will be able to do this year in New Orleans.

WGNO asked Moreau if there was any concern “physically” that he can make it through the season, and Moreau responded, “Not an ounce. I’ll be just fine.”