METAIRIE, La. — Day 13 of the New Orleans Saints training camp is in the books as the team inches closer to their preseason opener Sunday against Kansas City.

Thursday, head coach Dennis Allen said that Kirk Merritt left practice with hamstring tightness, an issue that was bothering him earlier in camp.

Allen also praised the rapport that quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave are building.

Last year, Olave recorded 72 catches for 1,042 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie. He averaged 14.5 yards per reception and expects to see a bigger workload in year two with Carr under center.

Training camp and the NFL preseason have given the New Orleans Saints ample time to figure out who be the starting defensive end opposite of Cam Jordan. When the unofficial depth chart was released earlier this week, Carl Granderson was listed as the starting right defensive end.

Allen talked about Granderson’s continued progress since signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2019.

Following Granderson on the unofficial depth chart was Payton Turner and 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey.

In training camp, the Notre Dame product has shown flashes of that talent that earned him 22 sacks and 97 tackles in his final two years of college ball.

Foskey is one of several players on the Saints roster that will practice in the Caesars Superdome for the first time tomorrow. A necessary step in the offseason process to prepare the team for their upcoming schedule.

The Saints will open preseason play Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for noon.