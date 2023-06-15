METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Running back Alvin Kamara, swiss army knife Taysom Hill, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to the practice field for New Orleans Saints 2023 Minicamp presented by Louisiana Cat.

Kamara took handoffs and caught passes from quarterbacks Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Jake Haener, as well as Saints everyman Taysom Hill.

Hill put reps in at multiple offensive positions last season, and on Tuesday that was no different. Hill took snaps at quarterback, lined up at tight end, and the slot position.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas was present at Day 1 of minicamp. Once TV cameras were no longer allowed to shoot, Thomas caught passes from Derek Carr.

Lattimore made an early standout play during 7-on-7 drills.

Minicamp lasts three days, June 13-15.

Latest Posts