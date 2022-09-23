METAIRIE, La – Two key players are back practicing for the New Orleans Saints this week: running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Both have been listed as limited in practice, but they were missed in last week’s loss to the Bucs. The Saints had a total of five turnovers against Tampa Bay. The question is, how?

Head coach Dennis Allen wanted to feed wide receiver Michael Thomas the ball. However, he breaks down for us and says it’s not that simple.

“Here’s the thing. Everybody kind of thinks that you design this play and this person’s getting the ball. Well, there’s some of that, but yet, the coverage dictates where the ball goes,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“Look, there was a lot of attention given to Mike (Thomas), which left other people in position to potentially make some plays,” said Allen.

“I do think there was a couple of opportunities down the field that we had chances at, in, in and we’ll hit those as we, you know, continue moving forward,” said Allen.

As the Saints begin to prepare for an 0-2 Panthers team that is on a nine game losing streak under head coach Matt Rule, limiting turnovers will be key.

Linebacker Pete Werner is playing some of his best football right now. After two weeks, he is tied for the NFL lead in solo tackles with 18. Werner is making plays in the passing game, the run game, up the seam, and breaking up passes.

His teammates are just happy to have him on their team.

“He’s one of those guys that changes the game,” said defensive end Marcus Davenport.

“It’s great to see. I was able to work out with him, and I know we both over there, you know just looking for a chance. It was great to see him be able to get out there,” said Davenport.

Werner was suffering a groin injury in training camp, but he seems to be fine now. Both Werner and veteran linebacker Demario Davis plan on bringing the juice to Sunday’s game against the Panthers.