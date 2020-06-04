Tony Dungy examines Drew Brees’ apology

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Tony Dungy unpacks Drew Brees’ comments about national anthem protests and his subsequent apology, discusses how important it will be for NFL coaches to unify and support their teams and more.
(Video via NBC Sports)