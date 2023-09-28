METAIRIE, La. — For the second day in a row, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was spotted at practice but did not participate.

Head coach Dennis Allen said over conference call Wednesday that a decision on Derek Carr will be made in the days leading up to kickoff.

Carr suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was the first injury Carr has had to his throwing arm in his NFL career.

He has not been taking part in practice this week, but says he is taking mental reps.

Also not at practice again today was safety Jordan Howden (finger), guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion), and cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring).

Tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) was listed as a limited participant.

The Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at noon.