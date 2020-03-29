The City of New Orleans remembers this day in Falcons history

Breaking News
LDH: confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 137 statewide. There are 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 927 patients hospitalized; 336 of those on ventilators.
Gov. John Bel Edwards: “We have case growth that’s on a trajectory right now that puts us in grave danger in about a week, 10 days not having the ventilator capacity we need to render the best medical care.”

Who Dat! So today is March 28 and you know what that means?

Saints fans get to have a little fun at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons.

Today’s date just happens to match a particular score during the infamous Falcons-Patriots game that ended with Tom Brady winning another ring.

The City of New Orleans put out this tweet on Saturday and maybe just maybe it will help all Saints fans forget the coronavirus for a minute.

