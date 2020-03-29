The City of New Orleans remembers this day in Falcons history

NEW ORLEANS – DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Who Dat! So today is March 28 and you know what that means?

Saints fans get to have a little fun at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons.

Today’s date just happens to match a particular score during the infamous Falcons-Patriots game that ended with Tom Brady winning another ring.

The City of New Orleans put out this tweet on Saturday and maybe just maybe it will help all Saints fans forget the coronavirus for a minute.