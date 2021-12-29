NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints listed four players on the team’s injury report for Week 17’s home game against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) on Sunday.
The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, so the following is an estimation of player participation:
- Terron Armstead, T, (knee) – DNP
- Tre’Quan Smith, WR, (chest) – DNP
- Marcus Davenport, DE, (shoulder) – LP
- Nick Vannett, TE (ankle) – LP
New Orleans (7-8) had 22 players, and several assistant coaches, on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday night’s loss against the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On Wednesday, the team announced 11 players have been cleared to return for this week’s regular-season home finale against the Panthers.
The biggest names returning are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, along with linebacker Demario Davis.
The players cleared from the COVID list include:
- Kwon Alxander, LB, LSU
- James Carpenter, G, Alabama
- Demario Davis, LB, Arkansas State
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
- J.T. Gray, DB, Mississippi State
- Jeff Heath, DB, Saginaw Valley State
- Taysom Hill, QB, Brigham Young
- Jordan Mills, T, Louisiana Tech
- Christian Ringo, DT, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Trevor Siemian, QB, Northwestern
- Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton